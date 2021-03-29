Serious two-vehicle crash closes State Highway 30 in Rotoiti

State Highway 30, near Te Puakanga Rd is closed after a crash between a truck and car. Photo / Supplied

Police are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 30 at Rotoiti.

The crash, involving a car and a truck, occurred near the Hinehopu Golf Club about 4.10pm.

The road is expected to be closed for some time and diversions are being put in place.

Police could not comment on injuries at this stage.

A St John spokeswoman said it appeared one person was injured.

An ambulance was sent to the scene, after being notified of the crash at 4.08pm.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said State Highway 30 was closed near Te Puakanga Road in Rotoiti, between Tikitere and Rotoma, due to the crash.

The road was expected to be closed for some time and motorists were asked to avoid the area and delay their travel, where possible.

A detour was in place via State Highway 33, State Highway 2 and State Highway 34 eastbound. Westbound traffic should use the same route in reverse.

This route is suitable for heavy vehicles.

More to come.