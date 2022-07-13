Emergency services are responding to a crash. Photo / NZME

State Highway 1 near Taupō is closed after a serious two-vehicle crash.

Police were called to the crash between State Highway 5 and Centennial Drive, also known as the Eastern Taupo Arterial, about 9.50am.

Initial indications are there have been serious injuries, police say.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews are responding to the crash with one fire truck on the scene and more on the way.

SH1 WAIRAKEI, NORTH OF TAUPO - 10:15AM

A serious crash has closed #SH1 between and Centennial Dr and Wairakei Dr, just north of Taupo. Follow directions of emergency services on-site and expect some delays through the area. Updates here: https://t.co/Rti6rJLoSi. ^MF pic.twitter.com/zbsY0qC0WB — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) July 13, 2022

St John responded with one ambulance and one rapid response unit.

The road is closed with diversions in place and motorists should avoid the area if possible.

It's the second serious traffic incident along that stretch of SH1 in two days after one person died in a crash near the intersection of Centennial Drive on Tuesday.

