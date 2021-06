Two mountain bikers are missing near Rotorua. Photo / Google

Police are searching for a pair of mountain bikers who have been missing since last night.

A police spokesman said two people failed to make it to their campsite in Rotoiti Forest, near Rotorua.

Emergency services were called about 7.30pm, he said.

Search and rescue were called to locate the mountain bikers and are continuing their search today.

More to come.</strong>