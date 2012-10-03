School’s breakfast fund falls short

Triplets (from left) Kawa, Noah and Kingi Grey, 5, take advantage of their school's breakfast club. Photo / Stephen Parker published

A local primary school is struggling to feed up to 50 hungry children a day on its breakfast programme.

Malfroy Primary School has been running its breakfast club for 10 years, offering Weet-Bix, toast, milk and Milo to its pupils for 20c, three times a week.

Organiser Flora Wainohu said they were finding the school's breakfast fund wasn't enough.

She said Sanitarium helped with donations of Weet-Bix and milk and the school received donations from the community and staff members via the school newsletter, but when there was a shortfall she paid for food out of her own pocket.

"It's about feeding the kids regardless of the cost. Missing breakfast has been associated with adverse effects on memory, academic performance, school attendance and mood."

Mrs Wainohu said she had given up trying to find funding for the programme.

"I've tried and I suppose I don't want to be turned down and told no any more, so I just buy it. We do ask for donations of bread, margarine, peanut butter, jam, honey, Marmite and Milo, however, and we are very grateful for whatever we receive."

She said the school also fundraised by putting on a hot breakfast for whanau once a term.

"All whanau members are welcome to join their daughters, sons, nieces, nephews and moko for a cooked or continental breakfast at the cost of a gold coin donation. We get a large turnout. It's a good way for parents to meet the children's teachers and catch up on how their children are doing. We get excellent support from our teachers, who are always putting in the extra $5 or $10 to cover the added cost of putting on a hot breakfast," she said.

Malfroy Primary School principal Nicky Brell said the school was providing a service that was needed, so that the children could start their day off in a good mood.

"It's not a handout, it's a hand up."

Mr Brell said the breakfasts were a social thing too.

"They get to catch up with their mates before class which the kids appreciate and they are always thanking the staff and volunteers in the kitchen."

The Malfroy Primary School breakfast club runs during term time every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8am to 8.45am.