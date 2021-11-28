Rugby: New Zealand Barbarians named to play in Taupō

Tūrangi's Cruise Dunster has been named in the New Zealand Barbarians squad. Photo / Getty Images

The New Zealand Barbarian Rugby Club has announced the 2021 squad, which will assemble in Taupō this week.

New Zealand Barbarian president Bernie Allen says after much uncertainty, the club is delighted to have the opportunity to name a team after a two-year hiatus.

Chiefs and former British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland has been named as head coach.

He will be assisted by former All Black Jarrad Hoeata (assistant coach, Bunnings NPC Championship winner with Taranaki) and Roger Randle (assistant coach, Bunnings NPC Premiership winner with Waikato).

"Auckland's border restrictions prevented the original management squad from travelling, however, we're extremely excited with the coaching team assembled, and having Gats take the reins," Bernie says.

"After a two-year break, it's also exciting to see players pull on the red jersey and have the opportunity to showcase their talent and prove their spot in the team."

Warren, a proud Barbarian, says he is excited about coaching the team against the New Zealand Heartland XV.

"I've been privileged to give opportunities to a number of players in red (with Wales and the British and Irish Lions) and this match will be no different for the up and coming stars who will don the Baabaas red jersey.

"Barbarians' rugby is all about providing opportunities, camaraderie, enjoyment and supporting grassroots rugby, and I'm excited to be a part of the team."

He says the coaching team has pulled together a squad of future stars of the game, including under-20s star Bryn Gordon, and King Country local Cruise Dunster, who'll have the opportunity to represent his union on home turf.

"The team assembles on Friday evening which only gives us one training session before we take the field. Roger and Jarrad both have extensive knowledge of the players chosen and will play a big role in preparing the team, so I'm confident we'll be in good stead come Sunday."

The New Zealand Barbarians assemble in Taupō on Friday, ahead of their fixture against the New Zealand Heartland XV. The match will be played at 2pm, December 5 at Owen Delany Park, Taupō, and will be aired live on Sky Sport.

2021 New Zealand Barbarians squad:

Solomone Tukuafu (Waikato)

Joseph Gavigan (Manawatū)

Mills Sanerevi (Taranaki)

Bryn Gordon (New Zealand Barbarians U20 - Manawatū)

Michael Bent (Taranaki)

Flyn Yates (Manawatū)

James Thompson (Waikato)

Frank Lochore (Hawke's Bay)

Cruise Dunster (King Country)

Semisi Paea (Bay of Plenty)

Sam Smith (Wellington)

Veveni Lasaqa (Bay of Plenty)

Keelan Whitman (Wellington)

Leroy Carter (Bay of Plenty)

Connor Collins (Wellington)

Josh Jacomb (Taranaki)

D'Angelo Leuila (Waikato)

Quinnlan Tupou (Waikato)

Louis Rogers (Waikato)

Te Paea Cook-Savage (Waikato)

Taniela Filimone (Manawatū)

Vereniki Tikoisolomone (Taranaki)

Drew Wild (Manawatū)

Management team:

Head coach: Warren Gatland (Waikato Chiefs).

Assistant coaches: Jarrad Hoeata (Taranaki), Roger Randle (Waikato Chiefs).

Manager: Wayne Brill (Bay of Plenty).

Assistant manager: Ben Sherriff (King Country).

Physiotherapist: Jenny Voss (King Country).