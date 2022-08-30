National Secondary Schools Tournament in Rotorua. Photo / Te Ao Māori News

Te Ao Māori News

One of the most significant events in the rugby league calendar returned after a three-year Covid hiatus this week – the National Secondary Schools Tournament

Puketawhero Park in Rotorua hosted the tournament for the first time, with 16-to-18-year-olds battling it out.

"Rotorua is a beautiful place to play this game, it is central and there is a real diverse cultural feel about it," NZ Rugby League representative and former Kiwis and Warriors player Motu Tony said.

For the first time, three total immersion Māori schools from the Tainui tribe combined to make one superteam to enter the competition, but they came with three teams.

Their manager, Rangimarie Mahuta, was thankful NZ Rugby League allowed this to happen and was excited for the kids doing what they loved and gaining experience.

"Our kids are new at this tournament. We will just give our best for our communities, hapū iwi and marae, that's the least we can do," Mahuta said.

Te Ohaki Heremia, a student of Te Wharekura o Rakaumangamanga, said she wanted her girls to do well and just enjoy the opportunity. Tainui Stephens, of Te Wharekura o Ngāti Maniapoto, wanted to work on brotherhood or unity among his boys and to do their best for their families.

"I am here working on whakapapa and kotahitanga with the boys, that's my aim," Stephens said. Kazmia Hona, of Nga Taiātea Wharekura, was a little anxious about the first game today, but when asked if she was ready to take to the field, she said: "I am ready to go to war."

An edge on their opponents

Besides a week of rugby league, another important focus for Taikura is the promotion, use and sharing of te reo Māori while at the tournament.

All students have been encouraged to speak Māori throughout the entire tournament on and off the field, which Heremia sees as an advantage.

"The opposition doesn't have a clue what we are on about and that gives us an upper hand," Heremia said.

NZ Rugby League supports the idea of including and injecting te reo Māori into this year's tournament to support Māori Language Week and normalise it in and around the game of rugby league.

"Our game is made up of 80 per cent of Māori and Pacific Islands so speaking our native tongue can only be a good thing," Tony said.

The 2022 National Secondary Schools tournament will also introduce two new grades, with the U15 Boys Carnival and the inaugural Girls Championship adding more exciting rugby league to an already-blockbuster event.

The competition is spread over eight days, with the U15 Boys Carnival kicking off last Saturday from the Bay of Plenty's Puketawhero Park. The Senior Boys and Girls grades will conclude the tournament, playing their finals on Saturday, September 3.

Senior secondary schools qualify through zonal and regional qualifiers to reach the Rotorua-based competition.

National Secondary Schools Tournament full draw here.