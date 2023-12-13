Voyager 2023 media awards
Rotorua’s Sunnydown Farms water mystery: Court finds Paul Sumner’s neighbour Kevin Davenport illegally took water

Kelly Makiha
By
7 mins to read
A Rotorua District Court judge has made a ruling over missing water. Photo / Kelly Makiha

The mystery of a lack of water on one of Rotorua’s most prized farms has been solved after a court found someone at a neighbouring property had tampered with a pipe to illegally take water

What the judgement says

What Paul Sumner says

What happened next?

What the Davenports say

The court decision and costs

