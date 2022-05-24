Rotorua's median weekly rent drops $30 in a month

Rotorua's median weekly rent dropped $30 in the month to April, new data shows. Photo / Getty Images

Rotorua's median weekly rent has dropped $30 in the month to April, new data shows.

Trade Me's April Rental Price Index showed Rotorua's median weekly rent was $500.

That was a 4 per cent increase compared to April last year but less than $530 in March 2022.

Gavin Lloyd, Trade Me property sales director, said Rotorua's rental market supply dropped by 25 per cent last month.

Demand also dropped by 14 per cent year-on-year in April.

"With demand in the Bay of Plenty consistently outstripping supply and putting pressure on the market, we are seeing prices continue to increase," Lloyd said.

Meanwhile, Tauranga's weekly median rents have reached another record high of $630.

Trade Me's April Rental Price Index showed the city's median weekly rent jumped 8 per cent year-on-year in April to $630.

Lloyd said this was an "all-time" high for Tauranga.

The number of rental properties on the market dropped by 3 per cent year-on-year in the Tauranga last month, while demand increased by 7 per cent.

In April, the Bay of Plenty's median weekly rent was $600, up 9 per cent compared with April 2021.

Demand for rentals in the region increased by 2 per cent year-on-year last month, while supply fell by 9 per cent in the same period.

Lloyd said last month's most popular rental in the region was a two-bedroom house on Levers Rd in Matua.

"The $500-a-week property received 2500 views in its first week onsite."

Nationwide, Lloyd said rents reached new heights last month.

The national median weekly rent grew by 7 per cent compared with April 2021 to a

record $580.

"With New Zealand's national rent edging closer to $600 per week, the rising cost of food and fuel, many Kiwi households will be finding it tough.

"April was the second month in a row where we have seen rents jump by 7 per cent year-on-year and means tenants are now paying $40 a week more than they were this time last year."