Five fire crews from Rotorua, Ngongotahā and Mamaku were called to the scene and put out the fire on Thursday. Video / Supplied / Raj Kumar / Andrew Warner

A fire that destroyed a Rotorua motel has been classed as accidental.

The main building at the Golden Glow Motel in Fenton St had to be demolished after the fire on December 30.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said in a statement today the fire was deemed accidental.

Fire at the Golden Glow Motel on Fenton St. Photo / NZME

"An exact cause was not able to be determined but there was no evidence to suggest the fire was suspicious," she said.

No one was injured in the fire, however a Golden Glow Motel emergency housing resident described having to flee her room as fire ripped through the floor above her.

Ministry of Social Development regional commissioner Mike Bryant told the Rotorua Daily Post after the fire that 11 MSD clients had received financial support to stay at the Golden Glow Motel.

He had said, "We are in contact with them and are working to arrange alternative accommodation as soon as possible".

At the time a spokesman for Golden Glow Motel had declined to comment.