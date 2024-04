Police investigating a burglary at the Shosha vape store at the Redwood Centre in Rotorua. Video / Andrew Warner

Police are investigating a burglary at a Rotorua vape store this morning.

A police spokesman said police responded to reports of a burglary at a store on Tarawera Rd in Lynmore about 6.30am.

“The offender or offenders smashed the front glass gaining entry and stole items before leaving the scene in a vehicle.

“A second vehicle was abandoned at the scene.”

Police tape surrounds the Sosha Redwoods store at the Redwood Centre and police staff are at the scene.

