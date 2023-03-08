Thorne Tucker appears in the Rotorua District Court via audio-visual link. Photo / Andrew Warner

Thorne Tucker appears in the Rotorua District Court via audio-visual link. Photo / Andrew Warner

A Rotorua teen accused of a brutal bashing of a Cityride bus driver has appeared in the Rotorua District Court.

Thorne Tucker, 19, appeared via audio-visual link today before Judge Dean Blair, having previously pleaded not guilty to a charge of injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Bus driver Murray Cannell was allegedly knocked unconscious and suffered injuries after an incident on Friday, December 9 when he was driving the Mitchell Downs route about 5pm.

Tucker pleaded not guilty to the charge on January 18 when he appeared in the Rotorua District Court. At that time, he also unsuccessfully applied for electronically monitored bail.

Today, Tucker’s lawyer, Erin Riley, updated Judge Blair on discussions she had been having with police and asked the matter be adjourned for another hearing.

A date of June 15 was suggested, but Judge Blair said given Tucker’s young age, three months away was too far.

A new date of April 13 was found.

“I have brought that forward because you are young, and I think there must be careful treatment of you in the system because of your youth,” Judge Blair said.

Tucker was remanded in custody to reappear on that date.

Cannell no longer works as a Cityride bus driver.