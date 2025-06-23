Tim Smith from Rotorua Lakes High School said the events used to be held biannually at the Rotorua Lakes High School’s auditorium, but it grew so much, many families missed out on tickets due to limited space.

He said they had now taken the “bold step” and shifted to the Sir Owen Glenn Theatre at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre.

Sir Howard Morrison Centre by Shand Shelton and First Light Studio.

“This move means all participating schools can share the same stage on one night, in front of the community that raised them – and for our tamariki and rangatahi, it’s a memory-making moment. To perform on a world-class stage, in a venue of such prestige, is something they’ll carry with them for life,” Smith said.

Smith said the show was shaping up to be “something really special for our kura and wider community”.

The Rotorua Lakes High School Showquest crew will perform on Wednesday night.

He said the concert wasn’t about competition.

“It’s about whanaungatanga, manaakitanga, and uplifting our young people by showcasing their creative strengths in front of whānau. It’s also a chance to connect across kura, break down silos, and build pride in our local talent and shared identity.”

The theme of the show is “A Celebration of Talent, Unity and New Beginnings”, which Smith said acknowledged the spirit of Matariki and the creative energy the students brought to the stage.

The foyer will also feature a visual arts exhibition by senior Rotorua Lakes High School art students.

He said the show of this scale wasn’t possible without support from Rotorua Trust along with local sponsors including Beautiful You – Advanced Skincare & Beauty, Ōkāreka Dance Company, Eves – Denise Sturt, McKenzie & Co, Hume Pine, The Suspension Lab and Rotorua Hip Hop.

Tickets range from $6.50 to $8.50 and can be bought from Ticketmaster. Doors open at 5.30pm and the show starts at 6pm.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.