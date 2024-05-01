Kiwi motorsport stars from Supercars, rally, drifting, circuit, and motorcycling disciplines donated their time to be part of the Valvoline Superstock Charity Invitational in November. Photo / Sportsweb Photography

Kiwi motorsport stars from Supercars, rally, drifting, circuit, and motorcycling disciplines donated their time to be part of the Valvoline Superstock Charity Invitational in November. Photo / Sportsweb Photography

The success of the recent Rotorua speedway season culminated with a sizable donation to a Rotorua-based charity.

The race season at Paradise Valley Speedway included the “Valvoline Superstock Charity Invitational” event, the brainchild of renowned golf caddy and speedway star Steve Williams, the Rotorua Stockcar Club said in a statement today.

Staged in November, the race meeting attracted the country’s best speedway drivers, as well as notable motorsport names including Supercars’ Greg Murphy, Andre Heimgartner and Richie Stanaway, and rally star Haydon Paddon, who competed in a celebrity challenge, as well as the Rotorua Trust Community Fireworks Spectacular.

The cheque handover at the Ronald McDonald Family Retreat. (From left): Rotorua Stockcar Club patron Stan Hickey, club secretary Sonja Hickey, president Nick Beazley, Rob Parry of the Ronald McDonald Family Retreat committee and Stuart Edward from Rotorua Trust.

The weekend raised $120,000, which was donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities NZ and Starship Hospital.

The overwhelming successes meant the Rotorua Stockcar Club was in a position to make an additional donation of $10,000 to the Ronald McDonald Family Retreat based in Ngongotahā, the statement said.

Stockcar Club secretary Sonja Hickey acknowledged Williams for his role in making it possible.

“It’s always nice to give a charity some money, but it’s not very often a sports club is in the position to do so. We’re grateful to Steve for what he put together with our club, meaning we can do something special today”.

The presentation took place inside one of the retreat homes, and Hickey was one of several people seeing the facility for the first time.

“I can see how families enjoy coming here, whether it is to relax or grieve. It is a real eye-opener, and we can see and know the money is going to be well used,” Hickey said.

Superstock action from the charity meeting held at Paradise Valley Rotorua. Photo / Sportsweb Photography

Rob Parry of the Ronald McDonald Family Retreat committee said it was humbling, especially in this climate, to receive donations like this.

“The retreat is fully self-funded, and we prioritise keeping it looking new as a special place for families to stay, so this will help with that.”

Rotorua Trust chairman Stuart Edward congratulated the longevity of the Rotorua Stockcar Club as a community attraction, and the fact they were giving back to others. He also commented on the retreat homes, saying they’re an outstanding facility for the people they’re designed to help.

Steve Williams himself was unable to attend due to golfing commitments, but passed on his best wishes.

“The Steve Williams Foundation has had a long association with the Ronald McDonald House in Auckland.

“We are very pleased, through the success of the charity speedway event, that together with the Rotorua Stock Car Club, we can extend some funds to Ronald McDonald Family Retreat in Rotorua.”

- Supplied content.