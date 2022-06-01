Emergency services have been called to a truck fire. Photo / File

Emergency services have confirmed an earlier report of a moving freight truck on fire was a false alarm.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Hayley Saunders said at 6pm that the truck in question had been located and was not on fire.

Earlier this evening, the fire service were trying to track down a freight truck that had been reported to be on fire and seen travelling south of Rotorua on State Highway 30.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Colin Underdown said at the time the fire service had received a call about a moving truck on fire on State Highway 30 but had not yet located the truck.

"We've been trying to find it because the truck was on the move...at this stage, we have nothing found."

He said the fire service was "looking for a truck that may or may not be on fire, and may or may not be on SH30".

He said he hoped the driver of the vehicle would pull over and call the fire service themselves to let them know the location.

The truck has since been located, safe and sound.

A police spokesperson earlier said police received a report of a truck on fire at 4.58pm.

The spokesperson said the vehicle was reported to be a freight truck and was said to be heading towards Tokoroa from Rotorua.