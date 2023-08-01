A Rotorua school went into lockdown today. Photo / NZME

A Rotorua primary school went into lockdown this afternoon.

Westbrook Primary School posted on social media around 2pm: “The police have advised us to go into lockdown which we have done.

“The children are all inside and safe. Please do not come down to collect your child until we advise the lockdown has been lifted.

“We will keep you advised. Again, everyone is safe.”

The school, which is on Malfroy Rd, said it was “nothing on school grounds, just something within the area”.

The lockdown has since been lifted, police and the school confirmed.

A police spokesperson said police had responded to a report of an incident at an address on Pegasus Dr.

“Staff advised a nearby school to lockdown as a precaution.

“The address has now been cleared and police have located nothing of concern.”