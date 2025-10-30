“Navigating wellbeing through culture and connection is about returning to our roots, to the values that keep our communities strong.
“Our languages, traditions, and togetherness are pathways to health and happiness,” Pointon said.
“The festival is a reminder that when we celebrate who we are, we also care for our wellbeing.”
The event is free, but there is grandstand seating for $20 per person to guarantee a main-stage view.
Festival-goers were encouraged to bring picnic rugs/chairs, hats, sunscreen and refillable water bottles.
The event is alcohol-free, with parking around the lakefront. Rideshare and carpooling were encouraged, with a signed drop-off/pick-up zone near the entrance.
Event details
What: Rotorua Pasifika Festival 2025
Where: Rotorua Village Green
When: November 1, 11am-5pm.
Cost: Entry free, limited reserve seating $20 pp