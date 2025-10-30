The Rotorua Pasifika Festival 2025 is at the Village Green on Saturday. Photo / Ben Fraser

The Rotorua Pasifika Festival 2025 is at the Village Green on Saturday. Photo / Ben Fraser

Singing, food and connection are on the agenda at Rotorua Pasifika Festival 2025.

This year’s theme is “navigating wellbeing through culture and connection”, with a range of performing arts planned at the Village Green on Saturday.

Main stage performances include local schools and community groups, the Saintz Performing Arts leading the Pasifika Secondary Schools Choir, and the Signature Choir finale.

There will be kai and artisan stalls as well as the Ola Fou Health and Wellbeing Hub and children’s zone bouncy castle.

Rotorua Pacific Islands Development Charitable Trust chief executive and festival director Jacqueline Pointon said the festival theme captured the spirit of community connectedness.