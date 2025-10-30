Advertisement
Rotorua Pasifika Festival 2025 celebrates culture, food and wellbeing

The Rotorua Pasifika Festival 2025 is at the Village Green on Saturday. Photo / Ben Fraser

Singing, food and connection are on the agenda at Rotorua Pasifika Festival 2025.

This year’s theme is “navigating wellbeing through culture and connection”, with a range of performing arts planned at the Village Green on Saturday.

Main stage performances include local schools and community groups, the Saintz Performing

