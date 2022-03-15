A person has been injured in a two-vehicle crash outside the Rotorua landfill entrance. Photo / Ben Fraser

Police say one person has been seriously injured in a two-car crash on State Highway 30 outside the Rotorua landfill.

Police were called to the crash in Kapenga about 12.15pm, a spokesperson said.

"Initial indications are that one person has been seriously injured."

Traffic management is in place and motorists should avoid the area, if possible.

A photographer near the scene said the crash was directly outside the entrance to the Rotorua landfill.

Traffic is flowing in both directions.

One car was on its roof.

It comes after one person died after a truck crash on private property near Whakatāne this morning.

Emergency services were called to reports of an overturned truck on private property on Mottram Rd, Nukuhou shortly before 8am.

A person died at the scene, police said.

WorkSafe has been advised.

Police are making inquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the Coroner.

The Coroner will release their finding in due course.