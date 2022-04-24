A shade sail was stolen from the Rotorua Netball Centre on the weekend. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua Netball Centre has been left "disheartened" after their shade sail believed to be worth more than $10,000 was stolen.

Police confirmed they received a report on Saturday of an alleged burglary at the netball centre on Malfroy Rd. A large blue shade sail is reported to be missing.

Rotorua Netball secretary Mary Thompson said the centre was "continually" the target of vandalism and break-ins but "this would probably be the worst".

"We are feeling really disheartened about the whole thing. That somebody would do this to a community sports facility is unbelievable."

Thompson said one shade sail and its framework had been stolen "probably" in the early hours of Saturday morning, as she turned up to the centre on Saturday and it was gone.

The centre had two large shade sails next to each other. One was stolen while the other had been unbolted and "ready to be taken away as well".

Yesterday, the wind blew away the second sail and was "wrecked" after it landed on a pole which punctured a hole in it.

"Now we have no sails, with a hole in another sail.

"It's just a disaster."

The shade sails were used by team members when it was wet or cold. Photo / Supplied

She estimated it would cost about $20,000 to replace both sails. The stolen sail and its framework was believed to be worth between $10,000 and $12,000, she said.

The sails were used by team members for their team talks when it was wet or cold, she said.

"They're quite an important part of our facility."

Thompson asked the public to "keep an eye out" for it. She had reported the incident to police.

A police spokesperson said the alleged burglary is reported to have occurred between 8pm on April 22 and 9am on April 23.

Anyone with any information which could assist can contact police on 105, using the file number 220423/8947.