An open rehearsal of 'Song Contest - The Almost Eurovision Experience' is part of the Rotorua Musical Theatre's Big Open Theatre Weekend. Photo / Supplied

An open rehearsal of 'Song Contest - The Almost Eurovision Experience' is part of the Rotorua Musical Theatre's Big Open Theatre Weekend. Photo / Supplied

Audition tips, afternoon tea, song learning and seeing a live rehearsal are all part of the fun as Rotorua Musical Theatre opens its door to the community this weekend.

The Big Open Theatre Weekend is on throughout New Zealand tomorrow and Sunday, and Rotorua Musical Theatre is getting among the action with some great opportunities.

Training and mentoring co-ordinator Shona Clout says this year the theatre has three exciting productions lined up.

These include 'Song Contest – The Almost Eurovision Experience' in March, 'Streakin Thru The 70s' in July and 'The Colour Purple' at the end of the year.

"We can't do productions without people, so come along and see how you could be involved, have a go at an audition, maybe learn a song, or even sit through a live rehearsal."

She says if you've ever thought about auditioning but haven't been sure what you need to do, then the theatre's Audition Workshop is the place to be tomorrow.

Doors open 10am with the workshop starting about 10.30am and running through to 1pm.

"Then how about having afternoon tea with some of the most knowledgeable people from Rotorua Musical Theatre – our life members? Come and join them from 2pm to 4pm."

There is also the opportunity to learn a song from the end-of-year musical 'The Colour Purple' from 4pm to 5.30pm tomorrow.

In rehearsal now is the show 'Song Contest – The Almost Eurovision Experience', being directed by John Drummond.

"Ever wondered what happens at a rehearsal? Then pop along on Sunday, meet the cast and watch the rehearsal from 1pm to 2pm."

Shona says everyone has something they love doing, whether they are good at it or not, and the theatre has so many different roles that need to be taken up.

For example, it could be a secretary, someone to make props, someone to sew, someone to build or people on stage.

"So, it's a great environment for everyone to get involved in and a place where the whole family can do what they enjoy."

Shona says the theatre always needs new people, as they bring new ways and new ideas which allows the theatre to diversify and evolve.

"This then allows us to do different musicals where people can learn off each other. It gives a safe environment for people to just have a go.

"Hence this weekend, where people can come and find out about the ways of the theatre in an interactive environment."

For more information and to register for a workshop, email rotoruamentoring@gmail.com. People can also turn up on the day.

Vaccination passes will be needed to attend.

The details

- What: Big Theatre Open Weekend - Rotorua Musical Theatre

- When: Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6

- Where: Casablanca Theatre, 122 Riri St

- Free