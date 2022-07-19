Rotorua mayoralty candidate Kalaadevi Ananda. Video/Mead Norton

Emmy Award-winner Kalaadevi Ananda has joined the race to become Rotorua's next mayor, promising a "fresh approach" to leading the city she has lived in for 27 years.

The 64-year-old Italian-American mother, originally from New York, is the sixth candidate to announce a bid for the job.

Ananda said she had decided to put her makeup and special effects design career on hold to pursue her vision to lead Rotorua, the city she "loves and is very passionate" about.

She said she was a self-employed businesswoman and entrepreneur who has achieved international success in the film industry over the past 28 years.

This included an Emmy Award for her work on the film When a Stranger Calls Back in 1993. She said she had worked with many famous Hollywood actors and directors including actress Susan Sarandon and 12 Years a Slave director Steve McQueen.

Ananda said Rotorua desperately needed rejuvenation after years of disruption to tourism, businesses, schools and people's lives.

Rotorua mayoral candidate Kalaadevi Ananda. Photo / Mead Norton.

"Over the past few years, I have seen how Rotorua has struggled with an increase in crime, safety and gang violence, and homelessness, and we need a better way forward.

"The wonderful people of Rotorua have the solutions to many of these problems and they just need to be given the chance to participate in the democratic process and be given their voice to do so."

She says as mayor, she would inspire and welcome "participatory democracy".

"The answer to local problems is never behind closed doors and people need to have the opportunity to openly debate issues. You have really got to see 360 degrees of something ... to know what all the issues are and find the best solutions.

"We just need to listen to people's views and openly debate these issues."

As to why she wanted to be mayor, rather than a councillor, in spite of her lack of political experience, she said, "we don't have the time".

"We don't have three years for a new mayor with a new approach, a fresh approach."

Ananda said her point of difference as a mayoral candidate is that she can offer a new voice, "fresh eyes" and listen to people's views with an "inclusive and open-door" approach to leading the city.

Kalaadevi Ananda is a businesswoman and ex-New Yorker. Photo / Supplied

"I have the leadership qualities and experience this city needs, which is not as a career politician but as a true community voice and champion for the communities of Rotorua.

"Having worked alongside leading studio executives and producers, directors and actors and sometimes as many as 25 personal staff, I have learned the art of negotiation, cooperation, creative participation, open democracy and working together in productive partnerships to achieve success.

"This is not about wanting power or a political career, it's about giving the people of Rotorua their voice and bringing people together to participate in revitalising the city and taking it to the next level."

Ananda said in terms of fighting crime and gang violence, she would work alongside police while looking to establish preventative programmes.

"I am making this strong declaration as I believe it will take strong enforcement and as well as effective social services actions," she said.

"We need to provide workshops and programmes for those at risk of getting involved in crime and gangs. I would love to see an outbound programme for children from the age of 10, as well as after-school programmes and parenting programmes to help families."

Ananda said homelessness was another priority, as it not only affected people's health and wellbeing but also the safety and reputation of the city.

"We have the land and there are people working on solutions but we just need to bring all these people together sharing ideas and collaborating on creative solutions.

"For instance, I would like to look into how many abandoned houses there are in Rotorua, and whether they can be bought, repaired and leased as temporary housing placements."

Ananda said plenty of other countries had been able to turn their homelessness problems around with creative community-led solutions.

"Why can't Rotorua not do the same? This won't happen overnight, but working together we can turn something which is a bit of a mess into a message of hope for other cities across the country.

"Standing for mayor is quite a commitment, but I am hoping my message of strong leadership and a fresh collaborative approach resonates with all the residents and all communities of our wonderful city."

Ananda joins already-confirmed mayoral candidates Raj Kumar, Reynold Macpherson, Fletcher Tabuteau, Tania Tapsell and Ben Sandford.

Mayor Steve Chadwick has said she will not stand for re-election in October.