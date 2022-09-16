James Croswell will be participating in his 45th Rotorua Marathon this weekend. He is running to fundraise for the Mental Health Foundation. His first marathon was 50 years ago.

James Croswell will be participating in his 45th Rotorua Marathon this weekend. He is running to fundraise for the Mental Health Foundation. His first marathon was 50 years ago.

James Croswell doesn't feel like he's 73.

The Ōpōtiki-based plumber hasn't retired and has no intention to.

"I feel great. I feel fantastic," Crosswell told the Rotorua Daily Post Weekend.

Croswell's secret to keeping up your good health and stamina? Running.

"You owe it to yourself to be fit. It's good for your lungs, your heart and your mind."

Croswell entered his first Rotorua Marathon 50 years ago. Today Croswell will cross the finish line at Government Gardens for the 45th time.

Ōpōtiki plumber James Croswell, 73, is participating in his 45th Rotorua Marathon this weekend. Photo / Andrew Warner

Croswell said his younger self probably wouldn't have believed it.

"I don't feel 73, that's the thing. I definitely didn't think this is what growing old could feel like."

Croswell said he wanted to lead by example and show his grandchildren that anything is possible.

"Exercise is such a vital part of life. It requires discipline and it gives a sense of purpose.

"I hope when they look at me they'll be able to say, 'Poppy's still going'."

The 73-year-old said he will be easy to spot in the crowd of runners. He plans on wearing a bright purple T-shirt with the words, "Sweating for mental health", written across the back.

Thousands take part in the Rotorua Marathon each year. Photo / Supplied

Croswell is running the marathon to fundraise for the Mental Health Foundation. He hopes he won't be the only one.

"Though my life, running has really lessened stresses. It's been really good for my mental health. I suppose my message would be, 'You can do it'."

READ MORE:

• Rotorua SPCA centre at capacity with puppies and dogs

• Roaring 40! How this runner prompted a Rotorua marathon rule change

• Crispian Stewart: Slew of tournaments a winner for region

Croswell is one of a few marathon participants running a landmark race.

The Rotorua Marathon's course. Image / Supplied

Papamoa's Mark Gray will be bidding for his 40th finish.

Thousands take part in the Rotorua Marathon each year. As of Friday there were 2375 participants registered to run the 2022 marathon, with more registrations expected on the day.

Traditionally the marathon has been held in May but was postponed to today's date due to the global pandemic.

The historic Rotorua Marathon has been a regular fixture on the annual running calendar for 58 years and this is only the second time the event has been postponed.

In 2020 the event was postponed because of the global pandemic with the rescheduled race run later in the year. The event was cancelled in 1999 when flooding washed out part of the course.

Rotorua Marathon road closures:

Thursday, September 15, 2022, midday-midnight:

Queens Drive (Government Gardens) will be closed from the roundabout towards Hatupatu Drive for 100m.

Friday, September 16, 2022, midnight–midnight:

Queens Drive road closure will be extended from the roundabout towards Hatupatu Drive for 200m for the Mini Marathon.

Saturday, September 17, 2022, midnight–6pm:

Queens Drive road closure remains in place.

Additional road closures include:

• 6am–8pm: Queens Drive road closure extended to the roundabout.

• 7.30am–10am: Arawa Street from Hinemaru Street to Ranolf Street(Lake side only), Fenton Street from Arawa Street to Whakaue Street (Lake side only), Ranolf Street Arawa Street to Lake Road (Lake side only), Parks Road entrance off Ranolf Street (Lake side only), Lake Road from Ranolf Street to Railway Road (Lake side only). (These roads will be progressively opened as walkers pass through from 8.10am)

• 7am–5.30pm: Arawa Street from Fenton Street to Hinemaru Street (Lake side only)

• 9am–1.30pm: Hamurana Road from corner of Unsworth Road to the junction of State Highway 33 at Mourea.