A Rotorua man has been fatally shot while hunting in Te Urewera Ranges, police say.

A spokesperson said in a statement an investigation was under way after the incident in Te Urewera Ranges, Rutuahuna, early on Friday morning.

”Police responded to the incident after a personal locator beacon was activated on the Te Urewera Ranges around 2am.”

On arrival, a 63-year-old Rotorua man was found dead.

Police were speaking with a man who was assisting with inquiries. No charges had been laid or arrests made at this stage of the investigation.

A post mortem examination was finished todayand police were “working hard to determine exactly what occurred”.

7 rules of firearm safety

Police urged anyone who owned or used firearms to follow the seven rules of firearm safety: