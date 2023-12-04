A Rotorua man has been fatally shot while hunting in Te Urewera Ranges, police say.
A spokesperson said in a statement an investigation was under way after the incident in Te Urewera Ranges, Rutuahuna, early on Friday morning.
”Police responded to the incident after a personal locator beacon was activated on the Te Urewera Ranges around 2am.”
On arrival, a 63-year-old Rotorua man was found dead.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Police were speaking with a man who was assisting with inquiries. No charges had been laid or arrests made at this stage of the investigation.
A post mortem examination was finished todayand police were “working hard to determine exactly what occurred”.
7 rules of firearm safety
Police urged anyone who owned or used firearms to follow the seven rules of firearm safety:
- Always treat your firearm as loaded
- Always point firearms in a safe direction,
- Chamber your cartridge only when you are shooting,
- Identify your target beyond all doubt,
- Check your firing zone,
- Store and transport firearms and ammunition safely,
- Avoid alcohol or drugs when handling firearms.