Rotorua Landfill. Photo / NZME

Rising costs and government levies have forced an increase in Rotorua landfill fees, Rotorua Lakes Council says.

The fee for general waste will increase by $19.83 per tonne, reflecting a $10 per tonne increase in Government taxes and increased costs for goods and services (CPI) of $9.83 per tonne of waste. The current per tonne rate is $207.60.

The gate rate for green waste and concrete recycling will increase to $55 per tonne of waste, up from $50.

The increases will take effect from July 1.

The CPI increases are based on changes in labour and transport costs which, in turn, impact the cost of running waste disposal services, the council said in a media statement today.

"It costs to dispose of the waste created by our community and a user-pays system ensures those creating the waste pay for its disposal, rather than the cost falling on just those who pay rates," the council's deputy chief executive of infrastructure and environment, Stavros Michael said.

"It also protects the general ratepayer from subsidising the cost of commercial waste management.

"We know landfill fee increases are a concern for our community but they are needed when the cost to dispose of waste increases.

"We would encourage people to consider ways they could minimise waste to reduce the need for visits to the landfill," Michael said.

There are two types of taxation by central government on landfills, the waste disposal levy and the Emissions Trading Scheme, which was introduced to offset greenhouse gas emissions from waste in landfills through the purchase of carbon credits.

The rationale for the central government taxes is that increasing the costs of waste disposal encourages users to reduce the amount of waste they produce and/or divert more waste to recycling.

"There's a lot already happening to reduce the amount of waste from our district going to landfill including recycling and composting of wastewater sludge," Michael said.

"If we introduce an organic waste collection services, which is currently being looked at, we could see up to almost 75 per cent of our district's municipal waste being diverted to other beneficial uses."

Public education programmes will continue to encourage residents to think about the waste they produce and to consider alternative ways to deal with it.

Options like composting at home, second-hand stores and good recycling habits will help to reduce the amount of waste going to the landfill and reduce the carbon emissions for which the contractor operating the Rotorua Landfill Transfer Refuse Station has to pay, Michael said.

The last change in fees was in July 2021 when Government regulations increased the waste disposal levy and cost of carbon emissions, which impacted landfill fees around the country.

Waste Management has provided FAQs about how the National Waste Disposal Levy and the Emissions Trading Scheme affect landfill fees. Click the links to read them.

The new fees to dispose of waste at the Rotorua Landfill Refuse Transfer Station (Rotorua Landfill) are outlined below. All prices include GST:

GENERAL REFUSE:

Car/Station Wagon - $23.50

Single Axle Trailer/Van/Ute (up to 250kg) $58.00 - Over 250kgs - tonne rate applies

General Truck - Per Tonne - $230.40 - Minimum charge $58.00

GREEN WASTE/WOOD WASTE:

Car/Station Wagon - $11.00

Single Axle Trailer/Van/Ute - $20.00 - Over 350kgs - tonne rate applies

General Truck - Per Tonne $55.00 - Minimum charge $20.00

CONCRETE:

All vehicles to be weighed - Per Tonne - $55.00

TEST WEIGH ONLY:

All vehicles - $15.00