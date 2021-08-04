Rotorua lakes councillor Tania Tapsell: Govt used me as a 'token gesture'

Rotorua Lakes councillor Tania Tapsell. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua Lakes councillor Tania Tapsell says the Government "used" her as a "token gesture" of local input into discussions about housing in the district.

Tapsell has objected to a suggestion she again take up a council leadership role on housing over concerns about her local voice not being "taken seriously" by the Government.

A Government spokesperson says its agencies have been "working closely" with the council on housing issues at the council's request.

Tapsell was previously appointed to a councillor lead role in housing by mayor Steve Chadwick in 2019.

Speaking to Local Democracy Reporting on Monday, Tapsell, who was a National Party candidate in the 2020 general election, said while she had enjoyed establishing the council's strategy for housing in the district, her experience soured.

"What I found is, once Government got involved, the decision-making just got completely taken out of my hands and I was finding things out either through the media … or after the fact.

"I've always been really clear with the mayor that I will only lead something that I am actually given the ability to lead, so I was no longer interested."

She said an example of decision-making being taken out of her hands was with the city's emergency housing.

"There would be workshops with our stakeholders being hosted at [the] council, that I would find out about a day before.

"I had no appetite for being used as a token gesture and felt my voice was stronger outside of that group, advocating for the people I represent."

She said she believed the issue was something specific to the current Government, rather than central government generally.

"It's been no surprise that I've been critical of this Government and their inability to deliver on promises they've made around housing. To not have a local voice taken seriously … I just fundamentally didn't agree with it."

Her comments clarified those she made in a council meeting on Thursday last week, where Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick appointed new councillor lead roles to align with the council's seven deputy chief executives.

In the meeting, Tapsell said to Chadwick she was "a little bit surprised" to see she had been appointed in a supporting role to the housing councillor lead.

"I wish … we had a discussion earlier so I didn't have to raise it like this.

"When I was leading the housing portfolio I had some concerns which I shared with you and others … and so I'm just not too sure why I'm there on housing.

"If I'm going to have any leadership role then I expect I would have the opportunity to lead it and currently I don't see that as a councillor I would have much influence in terms of housing, when so much of it is dictated by this Government."

Housing Minister Megan Woods was invited to respond to Tapsell's comments.

A spokeswoman for the Minister said Government agencies had been "working closely" with the council on housing issues in the city at the council's request.

"Individual appointments of councillors to housing roles is a matter for the council, not central government."

In a statement via the council communications team, Chadwick said: "I have accepted [Tapsell's] wishes to not be involved in the housing workstream, where I have the lead role given the importance of maintaining direct links with the ministers responsible for housing."

The council was also asked for clarification on whether it was central government or the council organisation which would liaise with a councillor regarding their involvement in work related to their lead roles.

In a statement through the council communications team, chief executive Geoff Williams said: "As the mayor referred to when the new lead and support roles for the priority workstreams were presented during last week's council meeting, the next step is developing terms of reference that will include roles, responsibilities and expectations."

The council's homes and thriving communities strategy, named "He Papakāinga, He Hāpori Taurikura", was approved by the council in October 2020.

It identified 11 areas for its work programme, and lead agencies for each.

All areas except one – thriving communities - identified government agencies among lead agencies.

The council was listed as the lead agency in seven areas, and in a supporting role in four – emergency accommodation, transitional housing, social housing and rural and urban papakāinga.

