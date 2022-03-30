Police charged two men with burglary and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle. Photo / NZME

Police charged two men with burglary and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle. Photo / NZME

Police have arrested two men for the burglary of a Rotorua jewellery store.

A police spokeswoman said police charged the pair on Monday with burglary and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

They appeared in court on Tuesday and were due to appear again on Tuesday next week.

Police were called to a reported burglary at a commercial premises in Tutanekai St about 12.40am on Monday.

The spokeswoman said the two men charged for the burglary have been in custody since their arrest.