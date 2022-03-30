Police have arrested two men for the burglary of a Rotorua jewellery store.
A police spokeswoman said police charged the pair on Monday with burglary and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.
They appeared in court on Tuesday and were due to appear again on Tuesday next week.
Police were called to a reported burglary at a commercial premises in Tutanekai St about 12.40am on Monday.
The spokeswoman said the two men charged for the burglary have been in custody since their arrest.