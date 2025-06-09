Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua house fire: Man charged with arson after house gutted

By Ben Fraser
Rotorua Daily Post·
2 mins to read

A house caught fire on Fenruss St in the early hours of June 5.

Police have arrested and charged a man in relation to a fire that gutted a home in Rotorua.

Emergency services were called to “well-involved fire” at a Fenruss St address in Fairy Springs in the early hours of June 5.

Fire and Emergency NZ [Fenz] said the fire was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post