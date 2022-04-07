Julie Hammond owned Streakz Hair on Sunset for 28 years. Photo / Andrew Warner

For Julie Hammond, about 34 years of hairdressing in Rotorua has been rewarding and resulted in friendships and support from loyal clients.

She started 34 years ago at Streakz Hair Studio at the Westbrook centre, moving to Sunset Rd 16 years ago where the salon name became Streakz Hair on Sunset.

She has just recently closed the salon at the age of 72.

Julie says it was defiance that led her to the career of hairdressing.

Her father wanted her to become a secretary and originally she wanted to be a maternity nurse, but he was not keen on that.

"I didn't want to sit at a desk all day, so I ended up saying I would be a hairdresser."

She attended the Wellington Academy of Hairdressers and took part in a six-month course, where they came out as intermediate hairdressers and were guaranteed a job doing all sorts of styling. She became qualified in 1966.

"I thoroughly enjoyed it from the day I started. It became a passion. I was very passionate about the clients."

She says because of the long time she owned the salon in Rotorua, a lot of the clients and herself had grown through so many life experiences together such as having families.

They were support for each other at the same time, Julie says.

"A lot of people when they sit and relax having their head shampooed and massaged, they tend to open up to their hairdresser, and sometimes you can give advice and make them feel better."

She says clients have said, "You not only made me look better going out than when I came in, but you've made me feel so much better."

Closing the salon last Thursday had been very emotional, she says.

Julie Hammond started hairdressing in Rotorua about 34 years ago. Photo / Andrew Warner

"My wonderful staff supported me with some of my clients. We got together and had a cake and platters which was really nice."

One of her clients, Dawne, had also written a beautiful poem.

Her staff had also been at the salon long-term with her - 28, 16 and 15 years.

Julie says the cards and messages she has received since announcing the closure of the salon has been unbelievable.

"I keep saying I've always known how I felt about my clients, but I've since found out I was more than just a hairdresser.

"I've appreciated the loyalty and friendship from so many of my clients for so many years."

Despite closing the salon, she hasn't fully retired and hung up the scissors yet.

She does hairdressing at The Gardens Retirement Village and will be carrying on there for a while.

"I thoroughly enjoy it. The elderly there are delightful and you know they are feeling better when you've done their hair so it's very rewarding."