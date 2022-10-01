Fire and Emergency NZ crews at the scene this morning. Video / Ben Fraser

The Rotorua Brass Band rooms have been damaged by fire this morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews were called to the scene on Amohau St just before 6am and found a building and a car "fully involved" in fire.

He believed the car was inside the building.

"The brigade on the scene have extinguished the fire and are now dampening down hot spots. A fire investigator has been called," he said.

A Rotorua Daily Post photographer at the scene said the building was significantly damaged and it appeared part of the roof had collapsed.

At least four appliances were on scene as well as police.

A police spokesman said police were on scene helping with traffic management.

Rotorua Brass Band conductor Glen Botting said it was "pretty devastating". He was notified by the security company at 5.55am.

"The whole building is completely gone ... we've pretty much lost all our percussion gear."

Asked how much money's worth of equipment had been lost, Botting said he would still need to work it out.

"The percussion gear and timpanis ... that adds up super fast. Your marimbas and stuff you can pay $20,000 or $30,000 for some of that sort of stuff.

"It's a lot of money."

Botting said the insurance company had been notified.

"We've saved a little bit of history and instruments and stuff, obviously most of them damaged and I guess the rest of it we'll just have to walk away from and see where we go from there."

Botting said the building had about 120 years' worth of history.

"Some parts of this building are very old ... there's a lot of history that's all just gone. All the photos, honours boards.

"Our equipment is lent out all over the place ... groups all over the country including youth bands and camps ... this is going to affect a lot of people."

