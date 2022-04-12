Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua families still living in flood-damaged homes prepare for ex-cyclone Fili to lash the country

5 minutes to read
Rotorua resident Chris Parnell set up a barrier with sandbags and tarpaulin ahead of the storm. Photo / Supplied

Cira Olivier
By
Cira Olivier

Multimedia journalist

Glenholme residents still cleaning up after last month's flood are bracing for sleepless nights as ex-cyclone Fili hits.

MetService meteorologist Rob Kerr said severe wind and heavy rain warnings were in place for Rotorua and

