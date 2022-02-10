Children's Day is a day of national awareness, annually recognised on the first Sunday of March. Photo / Getty Images

As Whitney Houston has sung before, "children are our future".

Children's Day is a day of national awareness, annually recognised on the first Sunday of March. It provides New Zealanders with an opportunity to celebrate and give time to children.

Children's Weekend activities in Rotorua that had been planned for the first weekend of March 2022 are unable to go ahead with the red traffic light setting in place and the highly transmissible Omicron in the community.

However, the premise behind Children's Day can still be brought to the fore.

Marc Spijkerbosch, Rotorua Lakes Council community arts adviser, has been involved with Children's Day at the Redwoods for seven years.

He says every year he had found the event to be a totally heartwarming experience, with families connecting and sharing art in a special, natural environment.

"Enjoying such simple things like digging out huhu grubs, building a fern hut or playing bucket drums together.

"Although the formal event is unable to proceed safely in a red traffic light setting, I'd encourage families to venture into the Redwoods in any case.

"Get a little off the beaten track and enjoy some fresh air, tranquillity and creativity together. Even if it's just picking up pine cones to paint.

"Creating special memories for our children and loved ones - who could wish for more."

He says, "I've heard it said 'every day should be Children's Day'."

There are plenty of fun ways for families to celebrate the day together.

Just some ideas include having a family concert, planting a special Children's Day flower or tree, camping in the backyard, having a board game challenge, and doing a treasure hunt around home.

Children's Day was introduced by the first Children's Commissioner in the year 2000.

There plenty other ideas on how you could celebrate at www.childrensday.org.nz.