Rotorua Daily Post Year in Review: May 2021

The Rotorua Daily Post is looking back at the stories of 2021. Here's what made headlines in May.

May 2

"Disgusting" was how one parent described the discarded broken glass making playgrounds in Rotorua dangerous for kids.

The issue had become so concerning at one playground that the Rotorua Lakes Council closed it and suspected some glass was left on the ground with the intent to cause injury.

Council sport, recreation and environment manager Rob Pitkethley told the Rotorua Daily Post that glass was again becoming an issue at Susan St playground.

The Susan St playground had been plagued by vandalism for some time.

Local mum Seraiah Chase called on the council for a solution to the problem earlier this month after her children were injured there.

Full story here.

Mum Seraiah Chase refuses to let her children play at the Susan St playground anymore after discovering broken glass strewn through the bark. Photo / Andrew Warner

May 5

A local Māori film collective that helped produce the new television series "Vegas", filmed in Rotorua, was defending the show after it was criticised for portraying themes of gangs, drugs and crime.

The Steambox Collective defended the show's importance, saying it contributed to its dream of building a sustainable Māori screen industry in Rotorua.

The comments came after Rotorua screen producer Hōhepa Tuahine wrote a blog post calling the show "harmful" and saying it was the reason he and his wife left the collective.

He said the show portrayed themes of gangs, drugs, and crime.

Full story here.

May 8

After two months of rental rejections, a Bay of Plenty man offered potential landlords $30,000 upfront - and had six bites within an hour.

The former Wellingtonian, who did not want to be named, moved for work and put an ad on Trade Me for a house that he missed out on - it was taken down within an hour of being listed.

However, his offer attracted a flurry of replies from interested landlords.

It was just one of the bold moves people were making as competition for homes heated up.

Others were facing heartbreak, homelessness, and financial hardship as the rental crisis deepens in the Bay of Plenty's cities, Tauranga and Rotorua.

Full story here.

The rental crisis in the Bay of Plenty has reached new heights. Photo / Getty Images

May 9

Being a mum is arguably one of the hardest jobs on the planet. It involves sacrifice and unconditional love. For Mother's Day, we spoke to Bay of Plenty mums about what makes it also the most rewarding.

There was the new mum, the single mum making ends meet, a mum of pre-teens and the mum of grown girls.

Full story here.

Sonya Rakei, a new mum for an essence feature to coincide with Mother's Day. Photo / Andrew Warner

May 12

After appearing to be down for the count, iconic Bay of Plenty brand Maketu Pies is off the canvas and making a comeback.

Eighteen months after the business was placed in receivership, its new owners were hiring more fulltime staff, exploring new initiatives, new pie flavours and the production facility is "busier than ever".

Full story here.





May 14

The Government announced it would take greater control over the use of Rotorua's motels for emergency housing in a $30 million initiative that follows months of criticism.

However, Rotorua National MP Todd McClay said it was neither a plan nor a solution.

Housing Minister Megan Woods announced the Government would take out direct long-term contracts with specific motels suitable for emergency housing.

The "mixed-use" of motels - taking both Ministry of Social Development clients and visitors - would end, ensuring separate accommodation for tourists.

Woods told the Rotorua Daily Post the plan would result in less emergency housing, but not fewer beds.

Full story here.

The Government is to directly contract motels for emergency accommodation and prioritise the welfare of whānau and children. Photo / NZME

May 21

Emotions ran high as Rotorua voted to adopt Māori wards in time for the next local election.

The decision was made by a full council meeting right on the legislative deadline to introduce them.

The vote, which was not unanimous, was met with a waiata from about 80 gathered in the public gallery.

Councillor Tania Tapsell voted against the introduction of Māori wards.

She was not alone in her opposition, however, with councillor Reynold Macpherson expressing his opposition but leaving the council chamber before the vote after what he described as "interruptions" to his speech.

Full story here.

Te Taru White (centre) as those in the public gallery greeted the vote in favour of Māori wards. Photo / Ben Fraser

May 28

It would not be often that you get former All Blacks Richie McCaw and Dan Carter, Black Ferns captain Les Elder, New Zealand rugby league, sevens, and union representative Honey Hireme-Smiler and Victoria Cross recipient Willie Apiata in a room together.

However, that was the case as more than 600 Bay of Plenty teenagers were treated to some quality time with a swag of household names in Rotorua.

The iSport Youth Leadership Day at the Energy Events Centre saw secondary school students from throughout the Bay of Plenty talked to by inspirational speakers about how they could reach their own potential.

Carter said he was "blown away and humbled" by the fact 650 people had shown up to listen to them speak.

Full story here.