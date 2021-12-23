Rotorua Daily Post Christmas appeal ends with $65,792 in total donations

The Rotorua Salvation Army's Christmas food parcels usually contain a variety of non-perishable foods. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua, you've done it again and raised thousands of dollars in cash and food for people in the community who need it most.

The Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal finished last weekend with donations totalling $65,792.10 - just ahead of last year's final record tally of $64,984.90.

The value was an almost even split of goods and money.

For the past seven years, the Rotorua Daily Post, Rotorua Weekender, The Hits Rotorua and Salvation Army have collected donations to support the community at Christmas time and into the year ahead.

Salvation Army Corps officer Kylie Overbye was pleasantly surprised by this number after thinking half that total would be donated.

"This is a lot more than I imagined," she said.

"Despite the Covid-19 challenges this community found a way to support those struggling at this time and we're so heartened by the faithful and continual generosity of the Rotorua community doing their best to support those in need."

Overbye said the most beautiful picture she saw was of love in action in the community.

"Schools, businesses, individuals, community groups and charitable trusts all pitched in to help in some way for the united cause to help those who are struggling this Christmas and season in time,'' she said.

"It's totally a highlight for me, and I also want to thank our staff and volunteers for their commitment and time invested into supporting the work. They work seamlessly together on the task at hand and that too is a highlight."

Overbye was "filled with confidence knowing the Foodbank had this resource to support some of the food needs in our community this coming year".

Overbye said this year had been low-key due to Covid-19.

"We noticed how much quieter it seemed because our team weren't frantically trying to get through sorting and boxing the donations coming in like they usually do.

However, "they've still been super busy this year because they've been using that extra time to make up and give out more food parcels than what we planned", Overbye said.

"I think because we received more monetary donations for the foodbank than previous years, that's given the blessing of extra physical time for our staff to focus on the distribution of food parcels. And we'll be able to purchase the stock that we need when we need it as we move into the new year."

Rotorua Salvation Army Foodbank staff Ralph Overbye, Glen Harmer and Donna Reiss. Photo / Andrew Warner

Overbye said the Salvation Army was humbled to be involved in the appeal every year.

"It's been a joyous rollercoaster of fun, hard work, heartfelt moments and most importantly, vital help and relief to those who are in need.

"We wish you all a happy, and restful Christmas season."

Rotorua Daily Post regional editor Scott Inglis said the result was humbling.

''For the local community to give so generously when this year has been extremely tough for so many people is an amazing outcome,'' he said.

"I would like to thank everyone - people, businesses and organisations - who donated money or food. You have made Christmas and 2022 much brighter for people who cannot afford to put food on the table.

''This shows Rotorua has a ton of community spirit.''