Poppy Taylor at a Rotorua Dahlia Club Annual Show. Photo / Emma Kennedy

Experience lots of floral inspiration and colour later this month, as the Rotorua Dahlia Club is still going ahead with its annual show.

It will be held at the Ngongotahā Community Hall on February 26.

Committee member Rachel Beckett says the club feels that it is incredibly important to keep these community events going where possible.

"There is a large resurgence in the popularity of dahlias, and it is nice to be able to share our knowledge and expertise in this area to newcomers."

She says the event will also have classes for first-time exhibitors, and children's classes that cover the "good old A&P" type lessons such as vegetable animals and sand saucers.

"So even if Mum doesn't have dahlias in the garden they can still enter and have some fun."

There will be plants and bouquets for sale.

There is no fee for entering in either the main show or children's classes. However, there is a $2 donation for public over 12 years viewing the show.

The hall opens at 11.30am for the public. If you are interested in showing, contact Rotorua Dahlia Club secretary Danielle Voss on (027) 773 4044 or by emailing secretary.rotoruadahliaclub@gmail.com.

A Covid vaccine pass and masks will be mandatory.

Club secretary Danielle Voss says the Rotorua Dahlia Club has been running since July 1999 - 22 years - and has about 47 members at the moment.

The details

- What: Rotorua Dahlia Club Annual Show

- When: Saturday, February 26, 11.30am

- Where: Ngongotahā Community Hall

- Entry: $2