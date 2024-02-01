Tami Nielson will perform at Lakeside for the first time this weekend. Stella Maris will be the concert host and Turanga Merito will sing and has choreographed the show.

The stage is set, the fireworks are ready and the musicians, singers and dancers are waiting in the wings to bring another Lakeside concert to Rotorua.

Re-Imagine Lakeside 2024 on Rotorua’s Village Green on Saturday night will feature a cast of stars and rising local talent ending with a fireworks display.

For more than 25 years, Lakeside concerts have brought international, national and local talent to the stage in front of crowds of thousands.

The stage is being set up for the Lakeside concert at the Village Green in Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

Among the line-up this year are headline performers new to Lakeside Tami Nielson and Troy Kingi. The show will also feature top acts including Luke Whaanga, Whirimako Black, Lavina Williams, Eden Walmsley, Anna Grahame, Zoe Hunter and Antony Pickard.

Locals gracing the stage include Russell Harrison, Krissie Knap, Nikau Grace and Rawiri Waru. The acts will be backed by a 20-piece band under the musical direction of the show’s artistic director Dixon Nacey.

Two familiar local faces will play key roles in the show including MC Stella Maris and choreographer Turanga Merito.

Stella Maris will be the Lakeside MC. Photo / Supplied

Maris, the former What Now children’s television show presenter, told the Rotorua Daily Post this week she remembered singing as part of the early concert to open Lakeside when she was 14.

“I remember thinking ‘wow this is incredible, I would love to be part of it’.”

She got her shot performing as a vocalist on the main show about five years ago but this weekend she will return as the MC.

“Coming to be the host of the event is something I have always wanted to do since I was really young.”

Lakeside celebrated its 25th year last year.

She said it was going to be a “fun and epic show” and she especially loved how it showcased the country’s top talent and locals.

Maris, who is now busying her schedule with several MCing gigs including with the Silver Ferns and at Crankworx, is also in rehearsals for a theatre show in April and the regional kapa haka competition in Christchurch where she will stand with her rōpū Ngā Toi o te Rangi.

Maris said MCing Lakeside felt like a “home coming” after living away from Rotorua for the past seven years.

“It’s exciting to come back for an event that’s so iconic and characteristic of Rotorua. It’s where all the whanau come out young or old.”

She said aside from the line-up, everyone loved a good fireworks display.

“Fireworks makes everything wonderful and beautiful.”

Turanga Merito has not only choreographed Lakeside, he will also sing.

Merito, who works alongside Nacey on the Coca Cola Christmas in the Park shows, said he was excited to see his hometown come together for something positive.

“While there are issues with the housing crisis and homelessness, Lakeside is the one night where it doesn’t matter who you are, what your job is, what your pay packet is or what your current home situation is, it is the one night for you to come and celebrate the gift of music. That’s what the star of Lakeside is, the music.”

He has not only pre-choreographed the show, Merito will also sing Cindi Lauper hit Time After Time during the playing of the memorial video - a pictorial tribute to lost loved ones in Rotorua during the past year.

Local talent from Toi Ohomai music students will entertain those arriving early to get a good seat from 5pm before the main show starts at 7pm. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult and for the third year in a row, the event is now alcohol-free.

Troy Kingi will perform at Saturday's Lakeside concert. Photo / Peter de Graaf

What to bring

Low seating

Picnic blankets

Food and non-alcoholic drinks

Warm clothing and rugs for later

What not to bring

Alcohol

Gang patches

High seating

Other facts

Reserved seating is available for $15 plus booking through Ticketmaster

There will be a multicultural concert from 11am to 2.45pm on Sunday, the day after Lakeside, on the same stage

Reserved parking for those with disability cards is available on Lake Rd

The only one entry is off Whakaue St

Free water will be available

Lakeside 2024 is on Saturday February 3. Photo / Supplied

