Rotorua’s two community boards are worried the residents they represent and the issues they voice will be unheard after having been excluded from the shaping of this year’s Annual Plan.

The boards found out only days before the first workshop last month. Since raising their concern, they have been offered a single forum between themselves and staff - but one board chairman said this was not enough.

Phill Thomass chairs the Rotorua Lakes Community Board and, along with Rotorua Rural Community Board chairman Ben Hollier, raised concerns and was offered a separate forum.

Thomass considered input to key council plans a basic function of the boards and he believed under the council’s delegations the community boards must have input before decisions were made.

He felt the single workshop, with no councillors present, did not tick that box.

His community board believed the council should consult with the board on issues that impacted its area and allow sufficient time for the board’s comments to be considered before a decision was made.

Thomass said the community’s desire to be involved in these key council plans was behind the forming of the board in 2006.

He did not know why the board had been excluded this year.

Thomass was concerned rural communities’ issues and worries would go unheard and unresolved and he felt the boards were “in the dark” on councillors’ thoughts or directions to staff on what to work on.

He felt that by the time they had their own workshop, there would not be enough time to ask for changes before it went out for consultation.

He believed, “It’s a real backwards step for our communities.”

Even so, he said he wanted to work with the council and councillors and retain that relationship.

In his view: “I see this as a mistake, not a battle.”

Hollier said he was disappointed to find out the boards would not be included in the forums, which it had for previous terms.

He said the boards had valuable input to offer as it was elected to represent its communities.

“For the rural board, it is all our rural communities. So, it is important that we have input into the process prior to public consultation.”

“While my preference is still for the boards to be included in all workshops, I intend to take this opportunity fully to advocate for the interests of our communities.”

Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell told Local Democracy Reporting that setting the plan for the district was the role of the mayor and councillors.

“We recognise the important advocacy role that our community boards play in representing the wider district.”

She said, while it was not required through the Local Government Act, it had extended the opportunity for the boards to provide feedback through the forum offered.

Councillors have so far had one forum to review the operations, spending, and direction of the organisation with two more scheduled.

From these, a draft plan consultation document would be formed and presented for approval at the council meeting on April 5 as a proposed way forward for the wider community to consider, and give feedback on, before a final decision is made.

Local Democracy Reporting asked Local Government New Zealand if it was typical for community boards to be excluded from the process, or if there were guidelines councils needed to follow.

In response, it said as a national membership body, LGNZ did not weigh in on matters relating to individual councils.

What is the Annual Plan?

A council’s Annual Plan is prepared in-between long-term plans and covers the council’s methods for achieving its goals for the next 12 months.

Consultation on a draft annual plan will occur during April and May. The 2023/24 Annual Plan needs to be adopted by the end of June. It will take effect on July 1 which is the start of the council’s financial year.

Tapsell said the Annual Plan would be important for setting a new direction forward for Rotorua.

“We’re looking forward to hearing back from the Rotorua community and taking on their feedback before a final decision is made.”

