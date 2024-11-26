Taylor said three trucks and a dozen brigade volunteers were involved in Monday’s collection, spreading out over three areas and finishing back at the station.

As the station officer, he was pleased the exercise “helps break a fear barrier”.

“For a lot of kids, seeing a fire truck can be quite daunting.”

Having young volunteers run alongside the truck collecting donations was a great experience, Taylor said.

“It’s also good exposure because it builds trust and confidence.”

A father of four girls, Monday was his youngest’s first can drive, at 3 years old.

He appreciated being able to show his children some of his work.

“They get excited when the siren goes and the pager goes off, but [usually] I’m gone and then they don’t see me until I come home.

“For them to be able to see you in uniform around the fire truck, it sort of makes them a part of it,” Taylor said.

Involving youth in the Ngongotahā Volunteer Fire Brigade was also a highlight.

“These days, a lot of kids don’t really go down to the fire station much.

”It’s a part of the community,” he said.

As of Monday, donations to the Salvation Army totalled 922 food items, $14,090 in cash and $760 of toys for a total donation value of $17,155.

The Ngongotahā drive’s food donations, valued by the foodbank at an average $2.50 an item, will add just under $5500, for a total approaching $23,000.

The foodbank team hoped to exceed the $94,000 raised during last year’s Christmas Appeal.

Salvation Army officer Hana Seddon said the cost of living had affected clients.

The run-up to Christmas was always a busy time of year for staff.

Seddon said they were working tirelessly to organise the appeal and stock up the foodbank’s choice-model supermarket – which replaced food parcels this year – before Christmas.

“We know that our community has had so much going on in recent weeks and they’ve still made room to give to this appeal, so we’re very grateful for what is coming through.

“There’s still plenty of time and every little bit counts,” she said.

Aleyna Martinez is a multimedia journalist based in the Bay of Plenty. She moved to the region in 2024 and has previously reported in Wairarapa and at Pacific Media Network.