Ebbett Rotorua branch manager Ricky Brackfield. Photo / Andrew Warner

More than $8 million is being pumped into Rotorua with multi million dollar projects including a new car dealership, a St John Ambulance hub, and commercial buildings.

The Rotorua Lakes Council issued 13 commercial building consents valued at $8,181,000 in July.

The largest commercial consent was valued at $2.7m for a brand new purpose built car dealership for The Ebbett Group on 270 Te Ngae Rd.

The 7650 sq m development will be home to Ebbett's current Rotorua Kia dealership on Lake Rd.

Ebbett Rotorua branch manager Ricky Brackfield said the development was on track for them to move in on November 30.

"It is not too far away, which is awesome.

"There is a multi-brand dealership going in there. It is a big site."

Brackfield said the dealership would include Kia, Skoda, Volkswagen and a fourth brand, to be revealed.

The new site would enable more customer car parking and better use of the site, he said.

"It is going to be very different for us in a positive way.

"There is going to be a state of the art workshop for our technicians, and it would be a one-stop shop for our customers."

Along with the expansion of its current site, Brackfield said they had been hiring more people to fill roles and would have more job opportunities once the site was fully complete.

"We are talking about another 10 people we will need, minimum."

A consent valued at $1m was also issued to convert an existing commercial building on Fairy Springs Rd to a St John Ambulance Station.

St John central east districts area operations manager George Clicquot said Hato Hone St John was committed to ensuring all its communities had equitable access to health care.

"It has always been our plan to have two ambulance stations for the Rotorua area.

"It will ensure appropriate resourcing suited to Rotorua's geographical spread and u-shape, as well as future-proofing on our promise to the community of delivering equitable access to emergency services for generations to come."

Clicquot said it would significantly improve access for people living in Hamurana and Ngongotahā, which it knew from its modelling data were "high-needs areas" that needed better support.

He said the Fairy Springs Rd site, which was bought several years ago, was chosen as there was increased demand in those areas and it had good access to main arterial routes.

"St John is extremely grateful for the Rotorua community's ongoing support, and we will be looking to do fundraising as the project progresses."

However, Clicquot said it was also conscious of the challenges facing the construction industry and would be doing everything it could to progress the development as quickly as possible.

"In the meantime, we are very lucky to have the flexibility of our base at the Te Ngae Rd site."

A consent valued at $2m has also been approved for a new six-unit commercial building on Riri St.

C H Builders director Charles Hubbard said he was redeveloping the site.

Hubbard said the buildings were vacated and relocated about a year ago and would be demolished to make way for six new units.

"We are trying to build some more modern commercial buildings."

He said the tenants of the new units would be for the "general market".

"Looking at it, I think there is a hole in Rotorua for that need."

Earthworks were due to start next month and Hubbard said he would try to employ as many local subcontractors as possible.

The development was planned to be completed by November 2023.

Building consents - July 2022

Total value of commercial consents: $8,181,000

Total number of commercial consents: 13

Total value of residential consents: $16,480,500

Total number of residential consents: 95

Top 5 commercial consents in terms of value:

270 Te Ngae Rd

New industrial building

$2,700,000

66 Riri St

New six-unit commercial building

$2,000,000

40a Fairy Springs Rd

Convert existing commercial property to a St John Ambulance Station

$1,000,000

1b Iles Rd

Refurbish blocks D&F and seismic strengthening

$800,000

158 Lake Rd

New office and workshop

$400,000

637 State Highway 33

New classroom, toilets and deck

$400,000

369 Old Taupo Rd

Alterations to kitchen, laundry and toilet

$250,000

4 Te Manga Pl

Reinstatement of unit A and remedial work to unit B.

$190,000

637 State Highway 33

New shade structure

$170,000

136 Riri St

Various commercial alterations

$150,000

Source: Rotorua Lakes Council