Rotorua business owners are urged to take a new survey to provide insight into the state of the local economy.

RotoruaNZ and the Rotorua Business Chamber have partnered on a new project - the Rotorua Business Pulse - a survey conducted every six months to gather regular feedback on the state of the Rotorua economy from the perspective of business owners.

RotoruaNZ Research and Insights Manager Justin Kimberley said the survey would provide an opportunity for all Rotorua businesses to be involved.

"The survey will allow all business owners, CEOs, general managers or similar, to share their thoughts on the wider business sector as well as their own business.

"The results of the survey will then be used by RotoruaNZ and the chamber to identify areas for support and advocacy, and will also be shared with the wider business community".

More than 100 local businesses have already signed up to receive the survey, which is part of a broader effort to make data more accessible.

RotoruaNZ recently launched two separate data dashboards for both Accommodation and Insights that are available on the RotoruaNZ website.

"It's really encouraging to see that a lot of people have already signed up and are keen to participate," Kimberley said.

"The results will enable businesses to better understand how their business outlook compares to the rest of Rotorua across key areas such as staffing, business performance and investments."

Business owners, CEOs, general managers or similar are encouraged to sign up to receive the first survey online here.