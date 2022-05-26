RBHS head prefect Rohm Dixon is one of the recipients of New Zealand’s only major scholarship to support Māori high school students gain offers for the world’s most competitive universities were announced late last night.

Rotorua Boys' High School head prefect Rohm Dixon dreams of seeing the cycle of poverty broken.

"I have observed people close to me experiencing financial hardship," Rohm tells the Rotorua Weekender.

"Without the opportunity to learn how to make basic financial decisions, this cycle will continue."

Now a $20,000 scholarship from Crimson Education will give Rohm the opportunity to make his dream of widespread and accessible financial literacy education a reality.

Rohm is the third student from Rotorua Boys' High School to win the Te Ara a Kupe Beaton Scholarship.

Rohm Dixon's scholarship will give him $20,000 worth of mentoring which Dixon hopes will help him earn a place at Harvard Business School. Photo / Andrew Warner

Last year the honour went to Year 12 students Blue Simpkins-Jones and Koan Hemana.

"I hadn't heard of the scholarship before Blue and Koan won it," Rohm says.

Rohm believes the scholarship is a fantastic opportunity and when he saw it advertised on Facebook again this year, his father encouraged him to apply.

"I was like, definitely, I have to."

Rohm spent a week working through the application which included writing a 500-word personal statement, creating a video to communicate his world view and putting together a detailed CV.

"I love to be busy and fill up my days with so much but yeah that juggle has been a challenge."

The scholarship was founded in 2017 to encourage young Māori representation on the global stage.

Recipients receive personalised mentoring and education services to help them achieve the goal of attending an elite university overseas.

"I'd like to make the world a better place in some little way," Rohm says.

"I think studying in the US would help to make that happen."

Rohm's sights are set on Harvard Business School but he also plans to apply for a place at Wharton Business, Stanford and Berkely.

"The dream is to go to university and study business commerce," Rohm says.

"I'm looking at majoring in finance, economics and business management.

"The ultimate goal is to become a great businessman who can give back to the community."

Rotorua Boys High School head prefect Rohm Dixon dreams of seeing the cycle of poverty broken with widespread financial literacy. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rohm wants to start a company which will make financial freedom a dream accessible to every Kiwi kid.

In 10 years' time Rohm would like to see classes and resources available at schools like Rotorua Boys' High so students can learn about saving, taxation and investment.

"I just want all young people to have an opportunity to learn financial literacy which is such an important part of living life.

"I think if you leave high school and you don't have that you might already be a step behind."

But in the meantime, Rohm says, the challenge will be staying true to himself.

"I'll try to stay unique, stay curious and develop and grow while still staying true to who I am."