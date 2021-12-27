Rotorua Bike Festival set to roll into town in February

Family enjoy the Rotorua Bike Festival season. Photo / Mead Norton Photography

The Rotorua Bike Festival is returning in February with a line-up of community rides and bike-related fun.

Festival director Alia Branson said with the festival postponed from its planned October 2021 dates, they had focused on developing core activities that could go ahead at any level in the Government's current Covid Protection Framework.

This year's festival will include something for the skilled riders, lots of community rides, self-directed challenges, entertainment and initiatives to help people enter the world of cycling.

A new event this year is a recycled bike collection and distribution to help get more locals on to bikes.

Hendrix Wiig enjoys a Rotorua Bike Festival event at Waipa Mountain Bike Park in 2018. Photo / NZME

Further details of this event will be released in the coming weeks.

"While we are unable to deliver all the previously planned events, the line-up will include some of the classics based all around the city," Branson said.

Rotorua Bike Festival Trust chairman Philip Macalister said it was exciting to be bringing the festival back following earlier postponements due to Covid-19.

"Rotorua is a fantastic city for biking with brilliant amenities including the Whaka forest for mountain biking, our world-class BMX track and growing cycling infrastructure."

"The festival's goals are to celebrate all forms of cycling and to encourage more locals to get on two wheels."

The Rotorua Bike Festival is an annual on the Rotorua events calendar with a focus to celebrate cycling and connecting with the broader community.

Events are delivered from a range of organisations and businesses. If you have a bike-related event idea and need some support to get it going, organisers ask you to email info@rotoruabikefestival.com.