Pareamio Pukepuke-Taurua, 11, (left) and Piarimu Pukepuke-Taurua,10, will be performing at the first Rotorua Backyard Gigs rangatahi session this weekend. Photo / Andrew Warner

Gathered as community in a beautiful, relaxed setting while supporting performances of talented youth is one way you can enjoy an upcoming summer afternoon.

Rotorua Backyard Gigs is holding a session with performances from local rangatahi on Sunday - celebrating and supporting the next generation of performers.

Organiser and local musician Jack Grace says the idea of the community event is to give young people the opportunity to perform for family in friends in a comfortable environment.

"We're inviting the community to bring blankets, some food and drink, and to enjoy the music."

He says the biggest thing is supporting the kids.

"It's critical we give them support to take these steps and put young people in front of their own, where they feel comfortable and compelled to perform at whatever level they're at.

"Rotorua is great at coming to support our people, especially our young ones."

Jack says community and family are a focal point of the Backyard Gigs.

"We can bring people together, and they don't have to go into town or get dressed up.

"We get to show off people's backyards. The property [this weekend] is beautiful and suits what we are doing."

He has another Backyard Gigs event with rangatahi in the works, along with some that will feature more experienced, local artists.

"Covid has kind of changed the landscape for performers. We are all looking for another way to bring our craft to our audiences and this is another way."

He says Backyard Gigs are being held in Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin, Auckland and Hawke's Bay, and he is excited to bring the concept to Rotorua.

Sisters Piarimu Pukepuke-Taurua,10, and Pareamio Pukepuke-Taurua, 11, will be getting the audience grooving on Sunday.

Piarimu will be playing the guitar and Pareamio will be singing - they have four songs lined up to perform.

They are excited to perform for people at the event, though a little bit nervous too, and say they haven't performed in someone's backyard before.

Pareamio says she has been singing since she was a little girl and Piarimu says she has been playing guitar for a year.

Pareamio says she is often nervous before performing, but that once she starts singing the nerves go away.

They say that they enjoy music lessons with Jack because he taught them new songs they haven't heard before, and that the lessons are relaxing.

The sisters are passionate about music and sport - they are involved in basketball, netball, swimming, dancing, touch, surf life saving and waka ama.

Pareamio says although she is passionate about both, if she had to choose, she would pick music.

People are asked to have vaccination passes to enter, and there will QR codes on the property.

The details

- What: Rotorua Backyard Gigs featuring Rotorua rangatahi

- When: Sunday, January 23, 1pm to 4pm

- Where: 2 Pukehangi Rd (corner of Clayton and Pukehangi Rds)

- Free entry, can bring koha for the performers

- This is a vaccination pass event

Performers

- Hunter Geary

- Piarimu Pukepuke-Taurua

- Pareamio Pukepuke-Taurua

- Jasmine Hulton

- Stevie Makiha

- Tiana Hunter