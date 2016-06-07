Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua Airport top job up for grabs

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read
Nicole Brewer. PHOTO/FILE

Nicole Brewer. PHOTO/FILE

Rotorua Airport is on the hunt for a new chief executive.

It comes following the "reluctant" resignation of the existing chief executive Nicole Brewer who is due to have a baby in December.

Ms Brewer , who started in the role on July 1 last year, said she was at a time in her life where she wanted to commit herself to her new family.

She said she resigned "very reluctantly".

"I say reluctantly because I am genuinely extremely sad to be leaving the airport at this time - we have achieved a lot in the past few years and there is much to come. It's a really exciting time for the company. I have given as much notice as possible in the hope that an outstanding replacement can be found and so that I can do a comprehensive handover with them."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Rotorua Airport chairman Peter Stubbs said the board was extremely saddened by Ms Brewer's resignation, but fully supportive of her decision.

"Nicole literally hit the ground running at Rotorua Airport and has achieved a great deal in this time, including seeing a significant increase in capacity on the Auckland-Rotorua route, as well as commencing necessary redevelopment plans.

"It is an exciting time for the Airport - and Rotorua - and it is a real shame that she won't be with us to see this through. But we are delighted for her and completely understand her decision.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Ms Brewer is expected to finish in November. Her job is being advertised now.

Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post