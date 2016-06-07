Rotorua Airport top job up for grabs

Nicole Brewer. PHOTO/FILE

Rotorua Airport is on the hunt for a new chief executive.

It comes following the "reluctant" resignation of the existing chief executive Nicole Brewer who is due to have a baby in December.

Ms Brewer , who started in the role on July 1 last year, said she was at a time in her life where she wanted to commit herself to her new family.

She said she resigned "very reluctantly".

"I say reluctantly because I am genuinely extremely sad to be leaving the airport at this time - we have achieved a lot in the past few years and there is much to come. It's a really exciting time for the company. I have given as much notice as possible in the hope that an outstanding replacement can be found and so that I can do a comprehensive handover with them."