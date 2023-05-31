Review: Talented Rotorua Girls’ and Rotorua Boys’ High cast bring high energy to Legally Blonde: The Musical

Hunter Geary as Emmett Forrest and Tiana Hunter as Elle Woods in the Rotorua Boys' and Rotorua Girls' High Schools' production of Legally Blonde: The Musical. Photo / Natasha Bol

Hunter Geary as Emmett Forrest and Tiana Hunter as Elle Woods in the Rotorua Boys' and Rotorua Girls' High Schools' production of Legally Blonde: The Musical. Photo / Natasha Bol

The opening night of Rotorua Girls’ and Rotorua Boys’ High Schools’ production of Legally Blonde: The Musical was certainly a fabulous, high-energy, pink-filled evening brimming with talent.

This musical is a stage adaptation of the 2001 film Legally Blonde and takes the audience on an empowering journey packed with a range of emotions.

The musical follows the journey of Elle Woods, a fashion-savvy sorority girl, as she defies stereotypes, challenges societal expectations and discovers her true potential.

Elle appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school.

While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, she quickly realises her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

Tiana Hunter is absolutely outstanding as Elle Woods. Her vocals never cease to amaze and she brings the highs and lows of Elle’s journey to life beautifully.

The production of Legally Blonde: The Musical is a fabulous, funny, high-energy show. Photo / Natasha Bol

With many lyrics and lines to remember, along with some quick costume changes, a variety of mixed emotions to portray and plenty of humour, Tiana is incredible and it will be exciting to see where theatre takes her next.

It is also fun to see Steffany Silva-Delautour take on the role of Paulette Bonafonte, as she brings out the charming quirkiness of Paulette superbly. She also showcases amazing vocals throughout the show.

Steffany had the audience chuckling with her comedic acting and some hilarious lines, and there was plenty of laughter every time she interacted with her love interest Kyle (played by Eraia Kiel). Steffany and Eraia work so well together in these funny roles, and one of my favourite moments was the Irish dance they shared.

Hunter Geary does an awesome job portraying the smart and quirky character of Emmett Forrest. The songs he performs showcase his fantastic singing abilities, and I especially enjoyed his performances in Chip on My Shoulder and Take It Like A Man.

He really brings Emmett to life in a way that makes the audience fall in love with the character. Hunter and Tiana perform so well together and have great character chemistry.

Steffany Silva-Delautour as Paulette Bonafonte and Eraia Kiel as Kyle had many comedic moments in the show. Photo / Natasha Bol

Juandre Mare has a powerful presence on stage as the villainous Professor Callahan, and I really enjoyed his performance in the song Blood in the Water, which shows off his great vocals.

The whole cast works well together and sounds spectacular. Each performer shows their vocal talent and brings something fun to the stage in the wide range of roles they play. You could tell that everyone was having a blast on stage.

And you could tell the audience was too. There were whoops, cheers and an abundance of laughter throughout the entire show.

There are so many upbeat, lively songs in this musical and the choreography for each one is superb. The group numbers are awesome, and it is fun to watch those playing the Delta Nu sorority sisters perform and interact together.

One of the routines that really stood out to me was Whipped Into Shape, featuring choreography with skipping ropes. It is impressive seeing everyone involved pull off the skipping moves without a hitch, while singing too.

And of course we can’t forget about the two furry, four-legged stars that received resounding “awwww”s from the audience whenever they made an appearance: Pippa as Bruiser and Mr Pugglesworth as Rufus. They both did so well up on stage and are very cute – they were born for the spotlight.

The props and set are amazing, with so much detail and thought put in. I loved how the set used a range of levels such as the Delta Nu windows and the staircase. The costumes, props, set, makeup and lighting help in bringing everything together, and a big round of applause to all those involved in behind-the-scenes roles.

There are many upbeat, lively songs in this musical. Photo / Natasha Bol

There are so many great songs in Legally Blonde: The Musical. Some of my favourites are Omigod You Guys, Blood in the Water, Positive, Chip On My Shoulder, Whipped Into Shape and Bend and Snap.

Big congratulations to director Bridget Donovan, choreographer Janaye Biddle-Kite and music director Laura Falconer. I’m sure this has been a super fun show to work on and that they are proud of everyone involved.

The Details

- What: Legally Blonde The Musical, presented by Rotorua Girls’ and Rotorua Boys’ High Schools

- When: Friday, May 26 - Saturday, June 3

- Where: Rotorua Girls’ High School Performing Arts Centre

- Tickets: Available at www.rghs.school.nz