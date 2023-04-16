The cast of Rotorua Musical Theatre's production of Rent. Photo / Willi Werner

A touching story of love, friendship and community is brought to life in Rotorua Musical Theatre’s production of Rent, and is a show well worth booking a seat for.

It is running from April 14 to April 29.

Set in the East Village of New York City, Rent is about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today.

Loosely based on Giacomo Puccini’s 1896 opera La Boheme, it follows a year in the life of impoverished friends who are also young artists and musicians, from 1989-1990.

It tells of their struggles to make ends meet and deals with issues of sexuality, drug addiction, life under the shadow of Aids, paying the rent and the struggle to find a place to call home.

The cast is absolutely brimming with talent, and tells this story of love, friendship and community beautifully.

The stage experience of both Ben Kidd (as Mark Cohen) and Alasdair Hay (as Roger Davis) shines through as they bring powerful vocals and energy to their characters. They work seamlessly together on stage.

Alasdair Hay as Roger Davis (left) and Ben Kidd as Mark Cohen. Photo / Willi Werner

Alex Pelham-Waerea is as much a light on stage as his character Angel is in the storyline. A stunning voice, many comedic moments and great expressions had the audience falling in love with the character of Angel.

Kahu Piripi is outstanding as Mimi Marquez, and the way she pulls off both choreography and great vocals with high notes during Out Tonight is an impressive feat.

There are lots of fun choreography moments throughout the show, with one I particularly enjoyed being the Tango between characters Mark and Joanne (Kim Chapman).

Charlotte Mann as Maureen showcases amazing vocals, has a commanding presence, and some great moments of comedy.

I also enjoyed the emotions and expressive performance conveyed by Kim Chapman as Joanne, and it is great to see Frank Baker’s talent and stage presence in action again as Benny.

There were plenty of moments for the ensemble performers to shine, and I got goosebumps from the beautiful harmonies each time the whole cast came together to sing company songs.

Alex Pelham-Waerea (as Angel) and Barry Bird (as Tim Collins) brought great chemistry between their characters on stage and were a delight to watch together, with the same going for Alasdair Hay as Roger and Kahu Piripi as Mimi.

The second act was packed with a range of emotions, and I may have seen an audience member or two brush away some tears. Barry Bird’s I’ll Cover You was very touching and showcased his vocal abilities beautifully.

Choosing a favourite song and performance is much too difficult - a handful that I really loved included Rent, Sante Fe, Take Me Or Leave Me and I’ll Cover You.

A massive shout out and round of applause to all the production and crew members who help bring this show life. The lighting, set design and costumes really add to the depiction of the storyline’s time and place. And a sprinkling of “snow” was a fun touch.

Congratulations to director Te Ao Tahana-Prangnell, vocal director LeRoi Kippen and choreographer Lucy Stulen - I’m sure they are all extremely proud and delighted with the work put in and the outcome of just 10 weeks rehearsal.

This show is one not to be missed, so get on booking those tickets. As the Rent cast would say - “No day but today”.

The details

- What: Rotorua Musical Theatre presents Rent

- When: April 14 - April 29

- Where: Casablanca Theatre

- Tickets: Book at iticket.co.nz or call 0508 484 253





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air







