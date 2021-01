Police was notified about 5.20pm of an overdue boatie off Western Bay Rd in Waihaha. Photo / File

Rescue services are gathering to begin a search for a missing boatie near Taupō.

Police was notified about 5.20pm of an overdue boatie off Western Bay Rd in Waihaha, a police spokeswoman said.

She said it was "early days" but Land Search and Rescue, the Coastguard and the Harbourmaster had all been notified and were gathering to plan a search.

A physical search had not started at this stage, she said, but inquiries were being made.