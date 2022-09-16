And they're off in the Rotorua Mini Marathon. Photo / Andrew Warner

When Debbie Iasona-Hunt was born, doctors said she'd never walk or talk.

But yesterday, the beaming 9-year-old ticked off running her second Rotorua Mini Marathon - along with nearly 3000 other Rotorua primary and intermediate school children.

It was a record turnout of children aged Year 1 to Year 8 who each year take part in the fun run that finishes in the same spot as today's Rotorua Marathon.

The event has grown to attract 28 schools since it began in 2010 and aims to get more primary schoolchildren involved in running events.

Children are given "marathon passports" when they register and are asked to spend the weeks leading up to the event ticking off 1km at a time as part of their training, aiming to reach 40km. Then the event sees them run the final 2km, giving them the feel of completing a marathon.

Jurnee Williams (left) and Debbie Iasona-Hunt from Kawaha Point School. Photo / Kelly Makiha

For Debbie, a Kawaha Point Primary School pupil, the run was extra special given she suffers from Moebius syndrome - one of only seven people in New Zealand to have it.

The congenital disorder has robbed her of the full use of her muscles on one side of her face. It also impacts her eyesight and muscles down one side of her body.

Her mother, Fafea Iasona, said she had undergone several surgeries, and she was extra proud of her daughter's running achievements yesterday.

"Especially since when she was born, they said she'd never walk or talk."

Debbie and her school friend, Jurnee Williams, helped each other at the hectic start line that sees hundreds of children jammed together eager to get running first.

While there were a couple of minor casualties at the start line, Debbie and Jurnee were safe as they held hands for the first few metres.

"I was nervous because there were so many kids in there," Jurnee told the Rotorua Daily Post Weekend afterwards.

"We were both feeling a bit scared so I thought if I was with Debbie we would be okay," she said.

They weren't the only children to find comfort in each other.

Kendall Judd (left) and Vidhi Mistry are best friends and ran the Rotorua Mini Marathon holding hands. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Best friends Vidhi Mistry and Kendall Judd from St Mary's School, both aged 10 and in Year 5, ran the whole race holding hands.

As they crossed the finish line they did a fist pump to the waiting crowd of proud parents and family members who gathered to watch their children sprint down the final stretch.

Kendall said they had been best friends since starting school and they held hands the entire way.

"We always do it every year because we love the feeling of getting out and doing it together."

Vidhi said the girls accidentally banged into each other at school when they were 5 and had been best friends ever since.

Amelia Tarplett from Mokoia Intermediate was the first to finish. Photo / Kelly Makiha

While there are no placings in the fun run, Mokoia Intermediate Year 7 student Amelia Tarplett took the opportunity to run her best and managed to cross the line first out of the senior students.

She said she was thrilled because she loved running, having recently competed in the Bay of Plenty Schools Cross Country Championships and AIMS Games.