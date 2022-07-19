Police at Super Liquor Rotorua Central this morning. Photo / Ben Fraser

A Rotorua liquor store has been ram-raided overnight.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified of a ram raid at an address on Fenton St around 4:30am.

"Two offenders are believed to have entered the store and stolen items before leaving the premises," she said.

"CIB are investigating the incident and making inquiries to locate those involved."

A Rotorua Daily Post reporter at the scene this morning said the front doors of Super Liquor Rotorua Central had been smashed in and were being repaired.

Police were at the scene talking to the owner.

