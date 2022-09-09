Rainbows appear above Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Video / BBC

Rotorua resident Coral Warner, 81, has been a staunch royalist since 1947 when her dad came racing over from the cowshed to tell her Princess Elizabeth's wedding was being broadcast on the radio.

"Then I got a book called, Princess Elizabeth's Wedding Day as a gift."

Since then, Warner has been collecting books and photos of the Queen. She also has clear and dear memories of three of Queen Elizabeth's visits to New Zealand.

"I remember her first visit to New Zealand in 1953. I was going to Reporoa Primary School at the time and we all assembled under the big oak trees at Boys' High and waved as they drove around in the back of a Land Rover."

Rotorua resident Coral Warner, 81, has been a staunch royalist since she was six-years-old. Photo / Andrew Warner

Another time, Warner remembers standing at the end of Tutanekai St as the Queen arrived from Hamilton.

"I had a camera in my hand but I couldn't even take a photo. It was too incredible."

Warner said, to her, the Queen meant stability.

"She was just such an amazing lady, a great role model for anyone and everyone. I'm incredibly sad that she's gone but she earned her rest.

"The Queen was working up until two days ago. What's not to admire and respect about that?"

One of Warner's most precious memories was when Queen Elizabeth stopped to speak to her son Rob at the Rotorua Lakefront in 1977.

Rob Warner, now a history teacher at Tauranga Boys College said at the time he was "a little bit overawed" by the experience.

"I was part of the yacht club and we had a race for the Queen's silver jubilee," Rob said.

"The Queen walked towards me and my mum burst into tears."

A young Rob Warner (wearing life-jacket) meets Queen Elizabeth at the Rotorua Lakefront in 1977. Photo / Supplied

Rob said the Queen asked him about his sailing and if he enjoyed the sport.

"My younger sister took a photo of us with the camera she got from Santa for Christmas."

Rob said he still vividly remembers what the Queen was wearing and what she said that day.

"I just said I really enjoyed sailing and I was hoping to get a bit better at it."

Rob remembered his mother didn't stop crying even after the Queen had moved on from their conversation.

To this day Rob occasionally brings out the photo his sister Tania took on that day and shows it to his students.

"She's been an outstanding figurehead, considering all the things that have happened in her time."

Carol Warner said she has been a royalist since she was six years old and will be until she dies.

"Long live the King."