Prawn fishing to cease but other activities remain at Huka Prawn Park

A dedicated stand-up-paddle board and row-boat pond will be opening prior to Christmas at Huka Prawn Park. Photo / Supplied

Prawn numbers are mysteriously dropping off at Taupō's iconic Huka Prawn Park.

It's been a recurring issue over the last few years, with this year being harder hit than previous years, and despite extensive scientific research and monitoring, the cause is still unknown.

Huka Prawn Park has been breeding prawns for the last 30 years. It all began with a vision of researching and developing the ability to breed and grow tropical prawns in captivity using geothermal heat from the Wairakei geothermal power station next door to the park.

The park, which is located on the banks of the upper Waikato River in Taupō, has developed over the years beyond prawn breeding to become a popular family attraction.

It has entertained thousands of visitors over the years, including with its unique prawn fishing, says co-owner Richard Klein

"They're tricky little beggars to catch and have certainly kept everyone entertained."

Eliana Bond and Mackenna January splashing around in the geothermally heated foot baths at Huka Prawn Park. Photo / Supplied

But Richard has now been forced to make a heartbreaking decision to temporarily close the prawn fishing part of the park.

"I'm devastated," Richard says. "But we, along with our consulting scientists are truly baffled about what is happening to the prawns. And for some reason the issues are worse in summer."

So while prawn fishing is not an option at the moment there's plenty more to see and do at the park, including a couple of new attractions about to open, a dedicated stand-up-paddle board and row-boat pond.

"Visitors can also still see behind the scenes of New Zealand's only prawn farm and feed baby prawns. The geothermal heated water fills relaxing foot-soak baths on the edge of the river at the end of a riverside nature walk, and there's rainbow trout feeding along the way. There's plenty to keep children entertained with water gauntlets, water trikes, paddle boats, and stand-up and sit-down water cannons," Richard says.

Ben and Beau Coffin pitting themselves against the water gauntlet at Huka Prawn Park. Photo / Supplied

While prawns may be off the fishing menu for now they're still a tasty feature in the park's restaurant.

"Recently we haven't been able to grow enough prawns to meet restaurant demand so we've had to supplement them with identical ethically grown prawns from Thailand, and of course our restaurant will continue to serve these imported prawns. They're very much still on the menu and served in a picturesque riverside setting," Richard says.

"Huka Prawn Park is an iconic family-friendly attraction in Taupo and we're working hard to reopen the prawn fishing as soon as possible."

In recognition of the closure of the prawn fishing, the park entry prices have been reduced.