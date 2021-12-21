Police target drug offending in Kawerau

A man has been arrested after police searched a Kawerau property.

A man has been arrested and faces drugs and weapons charges after police searched a Kawerau property today.

Police said the search was part of a continuing effort to disrupt drug offending in the area.

A 44-year-old man was arrested and faces charges of cultivation of cannabis, possession of cannabis, possession of offensive weapons, possession of utensils and unlawful possession of ammunition.

He is due to appear in Whakatāne District Court tomorrow.

In a statement, police said they were committed to disrupting and dismantling drug networks and would continue to apply pressure.

"We want to help build resilient communities that thrive in the absence of illicit drugs and drug-related offending,"